HBO’s The Last of Us Showrunner Expects Some ‘Furor’ Over Season 2

HBO’s The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin has said that there will “probably” be some fan “furor” over Season 2. Mazin says that he’s come to expect intense negativity from some corners of the web, and seems cognizant of the fact that The Last of Us Part II itself is a divisive game that continues to spark heated debates three years on.

HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 will “probably” divide fans

Mazin told Entertainment Weekly that the production team is focused on ensuring that Season 2 tells the story “the way we think it should be told.” Mazin isn’t interested in appeasing gamers nor does he want to deliberately ruffle feathers for shock value.

“There are things that will shock people, things that were in the game, things that were not in the game, and that’s okay,” Mazin told EW. “As long as they’re purposeful, they’re not there to just simply shock. We are not interested in creating social media fear. We just want to tell the story the way we think it should be told.”

Mazin added that he expects furor after seeing how some people reacted to Season 1. He pointed out that even the HBO show’s casting choices were sharply criticized, but he’s happy with how it all turned out in the end.