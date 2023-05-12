Report: HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 on Hold Due to Writers Strike

HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 is reportedly the latest entertainment production impacted be the ongoing writers strike. Members of the Writers Guild of America and The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have been unable to reach an agreement regarding residual payments from streaming services, with the strike entering its third week soon.

The Last of Us Season 2 showrunner Craig Mazin is taking part in the strike

According to a report by Variety, HBO’s The Last of Us co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin has been recently spotted on the picket line. Casting was underway for the second reason but has now been put on hold.

A source with knowledge of the production has told Variety that the casting team was asking auditioning actors to read lines from The Last of Us Part II since season 2’s script has yet to be written. HBO hopes to begin production in early 2024, with filming set to take place in Vancouver.

Naughty Dog co-president and HBO series co-director Neil Druckmann has not commented on the matter or the ongoing strike. A number of high-profile shows, including Netflix’s Stranger Things, continue to be impacted.

The Last of Us Season 2 is yet to be dated.