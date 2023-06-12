Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Developer Commentary Breaks Down Metroidvania Gameplay

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trailer at Summer Game Fest was quite brief. Ubisoft then took to its Ubisoft Forward event to explain more about the title, including its time-rewinding powers, platforming, and combat, before it comes out on January 18, 2024.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown includes the Sands of Time

The Lost Crown takes place in a semi-open 2.5D world with characters that will help or hinder the player. The swordplay is stylized, taking some cues from games like Guacamelee and Devil May Cry with its juggle combos and multiple special abilities.

The platforming utilizes acrobatics in addition to time-bending powers. It’s not as simple as rewinding time, as the trailer shows how protagonist Sargon can drop a clone of himself and then rewind back to it or create an ethereal puppet of himself. These moves also seemed to be helpful during combat, too.

Ubisoft even released an animated trailer of The Lost Crown to set the tone.