Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PS5, PS4 Resolution Revealed

Ubisoft has revealed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown‘s PS5 and PS4 resolution and performance ahead of its release. The game will launch on January 15 for Digital Deluxe Edition owners and on January 18 for everyone else.

What PS5 and PS4 players can expect from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The Lost Crown will support 4K and up to 120 fps on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X provided you have a display that supports 120 Hz. PS4 Pro and Xbox One X owners will get 4K at 60 fps. Interestingly, the Xbox Series S will receive 1440p and 60 fps. And last but not least, the base PS4 and Xbox One will support 1080p and 60 fps.

Ubisoft says that The Lost Crown “is a fast-paced action-adventure that challenges players with a wide variety of lethal monsters and traps, most of which take speed and precision to conquer – which means that smooth, responsive performance is especially important.” Hence, the game targets 60 fps on all platforms.

There’s no word on the game’s download size, but Ubisoft has said that PC owners will need to clear 30 GB of space, so expect a relatively small download by today’s standards.