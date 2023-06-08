Sonic Superstars Trailer Showcases New Sonic the Hedgehog 2D Game

A Sonic Superstars trailer was dropped during Summer Game Fest, revealing the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2D platformer.

What is Sonic Superstars?

Set to release both physically and digitally on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this fall, Sonic Superstars lets you play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose. Eggman is accompanied by Fang the Sniper, who first appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble in 1994. The character has primarily appeared in cameo roles in games like Sonic Generations and Sonic Mania in the years since.

Though the Sega game is a 2D platformer, Sonic Superstars features 3D visuals, as well as up to four-player local co-op and a variety of Chaos Emerald power-ups for Sonic and his friends. Players can sign up on the game’s official website to receive an exclusive Amy Rose skin.

“Sonic and friends are back with an all-new look,” reads the trailer’s description. “Join Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose on an adventure that takes ‘classic’ to another level. Team up with friends, master new powers from the Chaos Emeralds, and speed through all brand-new zones on your way to take down Dr. Eggman (and co.)!”

Check out the Sonic Superstars trailer below: