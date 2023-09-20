Sonic Superstars Animated Prologue Features the Return of Fang the Hunter

Sega has released the Sonic Superstars animated prologue from the upcoming 2D platformer, previewing the return of Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble’s Fang the Hunter.

What happens in the Sonic Superstars animated prologue video?

The video shows Fang the Hunter having a dream about an ill-fated past encounter with Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. After he wakes up, we see Fang is working with Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik and new character Trip as the trio wanders through an ancient ruin and battles a giant snake.

“While escorting Dr. Eggman and his hapless new helper Trip through a perilous ruin, Fang the Hunter will need to muster all his cunning to overcome past mistakes and escape the coils of a fierce new enemy,” reads the prologue’s description. “Meanwhile, Eggman discovers what may be the key to his next dastardly scheme.”

Check out the Sonic Superstars animated prologue video on YouTube below:

Previously called Fang the Sniper and Nack the Weasel, Fang the Hunter first appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble in 1994. The character has primarily appeared in cameo roles in games like Sonic Generations and Sonic Mania in the years since.

Set to release both physically and digitally on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Tuesday, October 17, Sonic Superstars lets you play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose.