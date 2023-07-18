Sonic Superstars’ Animated Cinematic Shows Stylized Intro

Sonic Superstars is coming out sometime later in the year. And while that date has yet to be fully nailed down, Sega has released the side-scrolling platformer’s animated intro cinematic that will be among the first things players see whenever they do boot it up.

Sonic Superstars continues the trend of animated intros

This animated intro follows Sonic Mania’s lead by putting the hedgehog and his friends Tails, Knuckles, and Amy in a highly stylized scene. It even features some powers from the game, like the Emerald Power that lets players clone themselves.

Tee Lopes and Jun Senoue did the upbeat music for the trailer. Lopes is known for his work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, while Senoue is a long-time Sonic composer, a history that dates all the way back to Sonic the Hedgehog 3.