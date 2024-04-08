Sonic Co-Creator Accuses Dragon Quest Producer of Lying in Court

Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka returned to social media rather dramatically, accusing a former Dragon Quest producer of perjury. Naka Alleges that Square Enix’s Yu Miyake submitted false testimony during the former’s insider trading trial.

Square Enix recently announced that it was transferring the Dragon Quest producer to a different part of the company. This is part of a broader reorganization, and Miyake isn’t leaving the company. However, Naka expressed his hope to see Miyake gone for good. “He is the kind of person who submits memos containing lies (there is evidence) in court, so I thought it would be better if he disappeared soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

Naka joined Sega in 1983 and was President of Sonic Team until he left the company in 2006. He joined Square Enix in 2016, where he worked on Balan Wonderland.

In November 2022, the veteran game developer was one of three Square Enix employees arrested for insider trading. He was then arrested again on a separate insider trading charge that November. Naka eventually pled guilty and was given a suspended sentence of two and a half years in prison and over $1 million in fines.

Naka’s tweet on Sunday was The Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator’s first statement on social media since his arrest. Despite his hopes, however, there is no indication that Miyake is leaving Square Enix. Instead, the former Dragon Quest producer now heads the company’s mobile gaming division. This change is part of Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu’s efforts to diversify the company’s portfolio.