No Dragon Quest 12 News as the Franchise Producer Steps Down

It’s been three years since Square Enix announced Dragon Quest 12 but there’s been no news about the game. This morning, however, Bloomberg reported that the company underwent an overhaul that culminated with Dragon Quest franchise producer Yu Miyake stepping down. He will now head Square Enix’s smartphone games division.

Dragon Quest 12 underwent internal delays

Miyake’s reassignment comes after Dragon Quest 12 suffered internal delays, and as Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu takes a series of measures to improve sales of big-budget console/PC games and mobile games. According to Bloomberg, Yosuke Saito of Nier fame is a “strong candidate” for Miyake’s role. Miyake has been with Square Enix since 1992.

Square Enix’s shares rose following reports of the overhaul. “There were doubts that this management reshuffle was really happening,” Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda told Bloomberg. “The news shows that structural reforms are proceeding as planned and gives investors confidence.”

The next mainline entry in the Dragon Quest series is subtitled The Flames of Fate. It’s expected to release simultaneously worldwide. However, Square Enix has yet to announce platforms and a release window.

From the sound of things, Dragon Quest 12 is a ways away from release, and is likely to target current-gen platforms only.