Sonic Superstars Release Date Announced With Big Sonic Frontiers Update

Sega took to Gamescom Opening Night Live to announce a Sonic Superstars release date and a big update for Sonic Frontiers. As well as the release date, a new trailer showed off Superstars’ four-player co-op mode and an online free-for-all Battle Mode.

Sonic Superstars will be released on October 17, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will be available as a standard edition and the newly-revealed Digital Deluxe Edition.

The standard edition will include a free LEGO Sonic skin and is available for $59.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition will include a few more goodies for $69.99:

LEGO Sonic skin

LEGO Fun Pack with levels for Battle Mode and LEGO character skins for Amy, Tails, and Knuckles

Sonic Rabbit skin that shows off Sonic’s original character design

Mecha Sonic parts for Battle Mode

Exclusive Main Menu wallpapers

Digital artbook

Mini original soundtrack

Those who pre-order any version of the game at sonicsuperstars.com will receive a LEGO Eggman character skin. Don’t forget to also sign up to the website to receive the free Amy Rose skin.

The multiplayer trailer confirmed there would be drop-in, drop-out local co-op for up to four players throughout Sonic Superstars’ entire campaign. The online PvP Battle Mode will accommodate four players locally or eight players online.

Sega also revealed a substantial free update for Sonic Frontiers that is due to be released on September 28. The Final Horizon update will include new story content and new challenges, as well as the ability to play as Tails, Amy, and Knuckles. The trailer shows the team facing a very large mysterious enemy. It seems like the only way to defeat him is for Sonic to harness the power of the Chaos Emeralds to become Super Sonic.