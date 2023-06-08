Sonic Superstars: How to Sign Up and Get Amy Skin

The upcoming Sonic Superstars has a special offer where you can sign up at the game’s official website and get a special Amy skin as a bonus. However, this bonus skin is only available for a limited time for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. So if you’re interested in this reboot of classic 2D Sonic games, we recommend that you register sooner than later. Sonic Superstars was revealed at Summer Games Fest 2023 with a trailer showing its upgraded 3D graphics as well as characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. On that note, here’s how to grab the Amy Rose skin for Sonic Superstars.

How to get Sonic Superstars Amy Rose skin

Here’s a list of steps you need to take to get the exclusive Amy Rose skin for Sonic Superstars:

Head to sonicsuperstars.com and scroll to the bottom of the webpage Click on the button that says “Subscribe to the Newsletter” Enter all the required information in the form, including your name, email, date of birth, and preferred platform Wait for a code that will be sent via email where you can redeem your Amy Rose skin after the game is released in Fall 2023

This Amy cosmetic skin is only available for newsletter subscribers, and the offer will only last until January 31, 2024. The offer is only available for selected regions. We’re not sure what those regions are, but most territories should be covered.

Also make sure that you select the right platform in the form, as you will only be able to get the Amy skin for one selected platform.

It’s unclear how long it will take for developer Sonic Team to send the codes after the game releases. But there should be a few months after Fall 2023 release window where you can take advantage of this offer.