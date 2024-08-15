PS Plus Extra, Premium Get Another Day-One Game in September 2024

PS Plus has had its fair share of day-one releases, but not many are as anticipated as this one. Subscribers will get their hands on a long-awaited Devolver Digital published game when it launches next month.

What game is launching on PS Plus Extra and Premium at launch?

The wait is almost over. From developer All Possible Futures and publisher Devolver Digital, The Plucky Squire will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 17, 2024. On PlayStation Blog, the developer announced its highly anticipated adventure is available to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers at launch.

To celebrate The Plucky Squire release date announcement, a new trailer was released. It showcases the game’s hero Jot traversing from a story book to the real world. The trailer shows off combat and how Jot’s moves are implemented in both 2D and 3D spaces.

“In The Plucky Squire, Jot can leap from the pages of his storybook world into a three-dimensional realm beyond,” says Co-Creative Director James Turner on PlayStation Blog. “But wherever he travels, danger awaits — whether it’s a terrifyingly huge insect in the 3D world, or one of cruel wizard Humpgrump’s monstrous minions in the storybook. Luckily, a friendly shopkeeper named Martina is here to lend a helping hand.”

The Plucky Squire was originally revealed in 2022 Devolver Digital Showcase. It was initially slated for a 2023 release, but was delayed. At this year’s Devolver Direct, The Plucky Squire was absent, but the publisher did ensure viewers that more information on the action game would come.

Although The Plucky Squire isn’t coming to PS Plus for another month, more fan-favorite games are coming to Sony’s subscription service in just a few days. On August 20, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will have access to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cult of the Lamb, TimeSplitters, a slew of Sword Art Online games, and more.

