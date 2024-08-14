August PS Plus Extra & Premium Games Revealed, Includes Timesplitters & More

Another month, another slate of games coming to the PS Plus catalog. The August PS Plus Extra and Premium additions will give subscribers a variety of games from tons of different genres. Starting August 20, games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cult of the Lamb, and TimeSplitters will be available to subscribers.

What are all the games coming to the PS Plus Catalog in August?

There are a total of 15 games coming to the PS Plus catalog this August. Listed below, the first list contains 10 games that will be available to both PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The latter list features games only available for PS Plus Premium subscribers. Here is every game available starting August 20:

Available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, PS5)

Wild Hearts Standard Edition (PS5)

Cult of the Lamb (PS4, PS5)

Ride 5 (PS4, PS5)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS4, PS5)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4)

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (PS4)

Available for PlayStation Plus Premium Only

Vacation Simulator (PS VR, PS VR2)

TimeSplitters (PS4, PS5)

TimeSplitters 2 (PS4, PS5)

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect (PS4, PS5)

Sword Art Online: Lost Song (PS4)

Some subscribers may see some familiar games on this list. Watch Dogs 2, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker are PS Plus rereleases. Additionally, Sword Art Online: Lost Song is only available as a streaming version. It is noted the PS Plus Game Catalog lineup may differ per region.

The classic games coming to PS Plus this time around are TimeSplitters, TimeSplitters 2, and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect. All the games were developed by Free Radical Design; the first two entries were published by Eidos Interactive, with the third entry published by EA. All of them did fairly well critically, and are often considered cult classics.

A PS Plus Extra subscription currently costs $14.99 per month or $134.99 per year. PS Plus Premium subscriptions costs $17.99 per month or $159.99 per year.