Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Release Date & Gameplay Details Have Reportedly Leaked

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is one of the couple Like a Dragon games in development. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio hasn’t said much about the title, but was likely going to say more during the RGG Summit on June 15. However, it seems like some details have leaked out about Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, including its alleged release date and some gameplay details.

As noted by Gematsu, PSDeals, a site that tracks the PlayStation Store, found the listing. It states that the game will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9. RGG Studio had previously only said 2023. The listing also points out that both the PS4 and PS5 version will be bundled together, much like RGG Studio’s other cross-gen titles, and support for two-player offline multiplayer. However, the multiplayer wasn’t detailed.

There are also a few screenshots (which are in the above slideshow) and a general description of its gameplay. It states that Kazama Kiryu faked his own death and is going by Joryu to protect his family. However, a mysterious person is trying to drive him out of hiding.

There will be two fighting styles: Yakuza and Agent. Yakuza is “wildly aggressive,” while Agent is about speed, precision, and high-tech gadgets. Players will apparently have to “strategically adapt to the situation and leverage both styles to dominate and destroy hordes of enemies.”

Mini-games are also unsurprisingly making a comeback, and the description calls out a secret arena, karaoke, drinking at a live-action cabaret club, and racing in the pocket circuit. There’s also a character named Akame that provides players with side missions.

Sega and RGG Studio have not comment on the leak. It’s likely some or all of this information was meant to come out of the RGG Summit on June 15. Like a Dragon 8 has not leaked, however, but that title is slated for 2024.