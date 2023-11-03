Like a Dragon Gaiden Originally Planned as DLC

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name was originally planned as DLC. Set between Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the game will once again put players in the shoes of Kazuma Kiryu.

Like a Dragon Gaiden was developed in six months

RGG’s Masayoshi Yokoyama told Automaton that Like a Dragon Gaiden was developed within six months. It was supposed to be an episode about Kiryu’s past, but “things escalated.” Interestingly, one of the reasons RGG decided to go with a full game as opposed to DLC was to justify a physical release. However, there won’t be a physical release for the game in the West.

“I said, ‘If you’re going to make an episode about Kiryu’s past, it’s going to be much quicker to make a game about it,'” Yokoyama recalled. “From there on, we first considered making it as DLC, but then decided it was engaging enough for a physical edition.” RGG’s Hiroyuki Sakamoto added that the studio didn’t have a physical edition in mind so making all the “adjustments” for a disc release was “quite tough.”

Like a Dragon Gaiden will get a physical release in Asia. Players in the West will be able to download the game on November 9 for $49.99.