Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Release Date Set Alongside New Trailers

For those excited about the continuation of the beloved Yakuza series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has been confirmed for release on January 26, 2024. The game is set to launch on previous and current-gen consoles, as well as on PC. It received two new trailers today, one focusing on story and the other on gameplay.

Watch Two New Trailers

Infinite Wealth will be available both physically and digitally on the above-mentioned date. It’ll be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as the Microsoft Store and Steam.

A direct sequel to 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon, this upcoming installment is the eighth main entry in the action series and will feature two “larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu,” who are “brought together by the hand of fate.”

You’ll get to explore Yokohama’s Isezaki Ijincho as well as Hawaii, which is the first time the series has branched out to an overseas location.

The game will be released in a number of editions. First and foremost is the standard version of infinite Money, but you can also get the Deluxe Edition, which comes with the Master Vacation Bundle.

But if you’re feeling extra flash, you can opt for the Ultimate Edition. This will set you back $109.99 but does come with everything the previous versions boast, along with some additional bundles and the Yakuza CD collection set.

There’s also a pre-order bonus called the Hero’s Booster Pack. This allows you to increase your party’s level and job rank by one.