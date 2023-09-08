Like A Dragon Gaiden Retro Games & Mini-Games Detailed

The Like A Dragon franchise is no stranger to side activities and special things to do in their games. Surprising almost no one, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name won’t be any different.

What mini-games are in Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name?

In the latest issue of Famitsu magazine (via PlayStation Universe), Sega revealed that the upcoming action-adventure game will feature a variety of side activities, including the ability to play retro games from Sega’s part. These games include Daytona USA 2 and Fighting Vipers 2, and can be found at arcades inside the game.

Alongside the arcades, Kazuma Kiryu (the protagonist of the game) will also have a home console, which will have access to games like Flicky and Galaxy Force FM on it. Players will also be able to play things like Pocket Circuit, Karaoke, Darts, and more on the device, and can also change clothes in the Boutique found in the game.

Besides the ability to play retro games, the upcoming Like A Dragon game will also feature the Coliseum, a place that houses an adult theme park known as The Castle that has a handful of activities to play in. These activities include:

Tournament – A mode where the competitor is pitted against a swarm of opponents.

– A mode where the competitor is pitted against a swarm of opponents. Special Event Match – A mode where matches are held at random and have their own unique rules.

– A mode where matches are held at random and have their own unique rules. Hell Team Rumble – A team-versus-team mode where you gather allies to face off against the demons of hell.

The Cabaret Club from past entries in the franchise is also set to return, allowing players to build up a relationship with up to five different live-action models, and potentially go on dates with them.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is set to release on November 9, 2023, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.