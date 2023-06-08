John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando Trailer Takes Inspiration From 80s Horror

A John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando trailer was shown at Summer Game Fest, previewing Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive‘s 80s horror-inspired co-op first-person shooter.

Set to release in 2024 on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through the Epic Games Store, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando has players tag team with up to four players to battle “massive hordes of mutated monstrosities”

“It’s exciting to be collaborating on a new video game with Focus and Saber,” said John Carpenter in a statement. “Look, I really like shooting zombies. They keep telling me that they’re called ’the infected.’ Please. They’re ghouls, dude. They blow up real good and there are a ton of them. People are going to love this game.”

What is John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando about?

“In the near future, an experimental attempt to harness the power of the Earth’s core ends in a terrifying disaster: the release of the Sludge God,” reads the game’s official synopsis. “This eldritch abomination begins terraforming the area, turning soil to scum and the living to undead monsters. Luckily, the genius behind the experiment has a plan to make things right. All he needs is a team of competent, highly trained mercenaries to get the job done. … Unfortunately, they were all too expensive. Which is why he’s hired … The Toxic Commandos.”

Check out the John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando trailer below: