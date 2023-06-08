Exoprimal Street Fighter 6 Collaboration Revealed at Summer Game Fest

Capcom has announced an Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 collaboration as one of the game’s first post-launch updates. The trailer reveals two Street Fighter Exofighter skins, with more themed cosmetic items to be announced at a later date.

Street Fighter 6’s Ryu and Guile become Exofighters

Ryu and Guile take on a robotic form in the streets of Exoprimal’s Bikitoa Island to take on hordes of dinosaurs. Capcom has promised “a combo of other Street Fighter-themed cosmetic items” as part of the collaboration announced at Summer Game Fest 2023.

Exosuit variants are a large part of the Exoprimal’s replayability and will be customizable. Previous announcements indicated post-launch Exosuit variants will have different equipment for different play styles. Whether Ryu and Guile will have their own specialties wasn’t made clear.

The trailer also gave us another look at the Survival Pass Season 1, which comes with free and premium tiers. The premium tier will include 19 Exosuit skins, 10 weapon skins, 3 decals, 4 emotes, 2 stamps, 10 player tag emblems, and a player tag background to be unlocked as players work their way through 50 levels of progression.

The Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 collaboration is the first of several collaborations with other Capcom titles and will be released this fall. Exoprimal itself is due to be released next month on July 14 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Those who pre-order the game will get a bonus of custom skins for Witchdoctor, Deadeye, and Roadblock. The Survival Pass Season 1: Premium Tier is included in the game’s Deluxe Edition alongside the Head Start Kit; this includes early unlock tickets and Exosuit skins for Vigilant, Murasame, and Nimbus