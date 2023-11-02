Monster Hunter Exoprimal Crossover Date Set, Boss Fight Detailed

A new Exoprimal trailer has revealed when Capcom’s upcoming Monster Hunter crossover will kick off as well as what the boss fight for the collaboration will look like.

The Monster Hunter and Exoprimal crossover will launch with Season 3 of Exoprimal on January 18, 2024. The crossover will include a new mission featuring a Rathalos boss fight as well as a new collection of Monster Hunter Exosuit skins, which will include four new armor sets.

Check out the new trailer for the crossover below:

What else does the Monster Hunter and Exoprimal crossover include?

The crossover also includes a new mission where up to 10 players will step into the Spacetime Abyss and compete to take down the “King of the Skies” in order to earn rewards. The full list of crossover-themed rewards include:

Rathalos armor skin (Murasame)

Kirin armor skin (Skywave)

Nergigante armor skin (Barrage)

Rajang monster skin (Roadblock)

Alongside the Monster Hunter collaboration, Exoprimal Season 3 will also introduce a new boss encounter into the game in the form of the Neo Triceratops. New maps, rigs, modules, and more are also set to arrive in the latest content update.