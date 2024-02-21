Disney Dreamlight Valley Getting New Monsters Inc. Update

Fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley will soon have all-new Monsters Inc. content. The Laugh Floor update goes live on February 28, adding a new realm for players to explore.

Gameloft announced Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Laugh Floor update in a recent press release. The free update adds a new door inside Dream Castle, which takes players to the titular Laugh Floor Realm. There, players will embark on a Monsters Inc.-inspired adventure starring Mike Wazowski and Sulley.

Players can use new customization options to monsterize their avatars as they help create energy by making children laugh. These new options include “fantastical skin tone options in a wide array of colors and textures.” It also introduces new choices for ears, contact lenses, and face paints. Disney Dreamlight Valley players will need to use some of these cosmetic options as part of The Laugh Floor’s main questline.

In addition to the new Realm and cosmetics, the update adds the new Lovely Monsters Star Path to Disney Dreamlight Valley. This Path introduces new Monsters Inc.-themed rewards, including both romantic and retro decorations. Players can also unlock new Dream Styles for Mike and Sully.

In addition, the update adds new content to the Premium Shop, including Monsters Inc. items like the Boo Onesie and Sushi Counter. Players should also expect numerous patches and quality-of-life updates. The latter will include improvements to Scrooge McDuck’s General Store, though developers didn’t go into detail about it. The Laugh Floor update will also finally allow Disney Dreamlight Valley players to change their avatar’s name.