Capcom Survey Hints at Sequels to Okami, Dead Rising, More

Capcom is potentially teasing sequels for some of their most iconic franchises, including Okami, Dead Rising, Mega Man, Darkstalkers, and more.
Recently, Capcom released a batch of “Super Elections” on their website (via Nintendo Life), allowing fans to vote on a variety of 10 different questions about their game franchises.
While some of the questions are relatively mundane, one specific question asks which franchise fans would most want to see a sequel or spin-off to. The list includes a ton of different fan-favorite titles, including:
- Darkstalkers
- Okami
- Onimusha
- Ace Attorney
- Street Fighter
- Sengoku Basara
- Dino Crisis
- Dead Rising
- Devil May Cry
- Dragon’s Dogma
- Toraware No Paruma
- Vs. Capcom
- Resident Evil
- Final Fight
- Breath of Fire
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins
- Monster Hunter
- Lost Planet
- Mega Man
- 1942
Capcom also asks about remakes in survey
Aside from just sequels or spin-offs, another question Capcom asks in its survey is what franchise fans would like to see “completely remade with the latest technology.” Games in this section include:
- Onimusya 1-3
- Ace Attorney 1-3
- Commando
- Rival Schools
- Nijirocho No kiseki
- Final Fight
- Breath of Fire 1-3
- Gargoyle’s Quest I and II
- Megaman 1-3
Of course, it’s important to note that Capcom is not confirming any of these games will be remade, or that any sequels will come from the results of the survey. However, Capcom does have a recent history with remakes, having remade several Resident Evil games, including the most recent, a remake of Resident Evil 4.