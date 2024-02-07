Capcom Survey Hints at Sequels to Okami, Dead Rising, More

Capcom is potentially teasing sequels for some of their most iconic franchises, including Okami, Dead Rising, Mega Man, Darkstalkers, and more.

Recently, Capcom released a batch of “Super Elections” on their website (via Nintendo Life), allowing fans to vote on a variety of 10 different questions about their game franchises.

While some of the questions are relatively mundane, one specific question asks which franchise fans would most want to see a sequel or spin-off to. The list includes a ton of different fan-favorite titles, including:

Darkstalkers

Okami

Onimusha

Ace Attorney

Street Fighter

Sengoku Basara

Dino Crisis

Dead Rising

Devil May Cry

Dragon’s Dogma

Toraware No Paruma

Vs. Capcom

Resident Evil

Final Fight

Breath of Fire

Ghosts ‘n Goblins

Monster Hunter

Lost Planet

Mega Man

1942

Capcom also asks about remakes in survey

Aside from just sequels or spin-offs, another question Capcom asks in its survey is what franchise fans would like to see “completely remade with the latest technology.” Games in this section include:

Onimusya 1-3

Ace Attorney 1-3

Commando

Rival Schools

Nijirocho No kiseki

Final Fight

Breath of Fire 1-3

Gargoyle’s Quest I and II

Megaman 1-3

Of course, it’s important to note that Capcom is not confirming any of these games will be remade, or that any sequels will come from the results of the survey. However, Capcom does have a recent history with remakes, having remade several Resident Evil games, including the most recent, a remake of Resident Evil 4.