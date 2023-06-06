Capcom Reveals Sales for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Monster Hunter Rise, and More

Capcom has updated its list of “Platinum Titles.” Platinum Titles are a growing list of games that have sold over one million units, which provides some insight into the sales of newer games like Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How much did Resident Evil 4 Remake sell?

The list of “Platinum Titles” were updated to reflect total sales numbers as of March 31, 2023, and includes totals for the recently released Resident Evil 4 Remake. Unsurprisingly, the game has sold extremely well; Capcom notes it has already sold 3.7 million units since its launch across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Elsewhere in the update, Capcom also revealed that Monster Hunter Rise has seen total sales jump up to 12.7 million units; this makes it the second-highest selling game on Capcom’s list, behind Monster Hunter: World. World has sold 18.8 million units since its launch in January 2018.

Beyond Resident Evil 4 Remake, the Resident Evil franchise has also continued to see its sales numbers climb. Resident Evil 2’s remake was updated to reflect 11.9 million units in sales — the fourth-highest in Capcom’s catalog. In total, the Resident Evil franchise takes up five of the top 10 highest-selling spots in Capcom’s “Platinum Titles” list.

The full list of Capcom’s game sales can be found on Capcom’s website.