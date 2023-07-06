Future Mega Man and Onimusha Games Being Discussed, Says Capcom

Capcom has said that it’s internally discussing its approach to future Mega Man games and expanding Onimusha franchise to a wider audience. The company made these comments in response to shareholders’ questions at their recent 44th general meeting.

Mega Man and Onimusha are important to Capcom

Capcom is keen to open up Onimusha to a wider audience alongside Monster Hunter. The former has not seen a new entry since 2018’s Onimusha: Warlords’ remaster. As far as Mega Man is concerned, Capcom says that it wants to “take care” in how it approaches future games because Mega Man is one of its “beloved” and “historic” IPs.

“We are considering how to approach the production of new entries in the series, which requires numerous factors, including the development of a solid concept, ideas and gameplay, etc.,” Capcom said, adding that it’s also looking into porting older Mega Man games to current platforms. Part of the process is addressing technical issues.

Capcom also provided a brief update on Pragmata, which has been delayed yet again. The publisher has promised that it’ll continue to work on the game and ensure that it lives up to fans’ expectations.

Capcom’s upcoming release, Exoprimal, is due out on July 14.