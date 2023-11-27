Tony Todd Says Insomniac Games Only Used 10% of His Lines in Spider-Man 2

Tony Todd voiced Venom in Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and recently revealed that there are a lot of unused dialogue of his that didn’t make the final version of the game.

During a recent appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, Todd spoke on a panel about his time with the game. According to attendee Evan Filarca, Todd noted that only 10% of his dialogue as Venom made its way into the game and that there were also some sub-plots cut from the game, including one where Miles Morales came into contact with the Venom symbiote.

As of now, it’s unclear whether or not Todd’s claim of 90% of Venom’s dialogue being cut is accurate. However, at the time of its launch, fans were surprised to see that Venom didn’t get a whole lot of dialogue in the game.

Speculation almost immediately began that the remaining dialogue could be used for future DLC or a Venom spin-off game, but fans will have to wait for confirmation from Insomniac Games to know for sure.

Insomniac Games focusing on Spider-Man 2 over spin-offs right now

During an interview with Insider, Paquette was asked if we can expect a spin-off akin to Miles Morales, which went on to become a commercial hit for Insomniac Games despite being much smaller in scope than 2019’s Spider-Man.

“So, here’s what we’re doing. We’re focused on Spider-Man 2 and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react,” Paquette said. “We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?’”

Paquette suggested that it’ll be a long time before fans see any spin-offs, though. He told Insider that post-launch meetings with the development team will reconvene after they’ve had time to “sleep and take vacations.” With the holidays approaching, suffice to say it’ll be a while before this conversation happens.