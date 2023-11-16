PS5 Exclusive Spider-Man 2 Is Already 2023’s 4th Best-Selling Game in US

PS5 exclusive Spider-Man 2‘s sales are off to an impressive start. The Insomniac Games title is already the United States’ 4th best-selling game of 2023 despite releasing towards the end of October. Such is its popularity that despite being available on a single platform, Spider-Man 2 has surpassed Diablo IV in year-to-date sales.

PS5’s Spider-Man 2 surpassed 2018’s Spider-Man in terms of launch month dollar sales

According to Circana’s Mat Piscatella, Spider-Man 2 surpassed the launch month dollar sales of its predecessor by a double-digit percentage. It was also ahead of all other titles in terms of physical software dollar sales during October. For the year 2023 to date, Hogwarts Legacy remains the best-selling game in the U.S., followed by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Madden NFL 24.

It remains to be seen if Spider-Man 2 surpasses any of the aforementioned games before the year’s end, especially with the prime holiday season approaching. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III — which was released in November — is also expected to lead the charts despite reviewing poorly.

YTD ending October 2023 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/gp1BpSccpa — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 15, 2023

Elsewhere, PS5 continues to dominate hardware sales. Piscatella revealed that the PS5’s lifetime sales in the U.S. are now tracking ahead of the PS4’s on a time-aligned basis. Meanwhile, rival Xbox Series X|S is surprisingly tracking behind Xbox One.