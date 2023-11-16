PS5 Exclusive Spider-Man 2 Is Already 2023’s 4th Best-Selling Game in US

PS5 exclusive Spider-Man 2‘s sales are off to an impressive start. The Insomniac Games title is already the United States’ 4th best-selling game of 2023 despite releasing towards the end of October. Such is its popularity that despite being available on a single platform, Spider-Man 2 has surpassed Diablo IV in year-to-date sales.
PS5’s Spider-Man 2 surpassed 2018’s Spider-Man in terms of launch month dollar sales
According to Circana’s Mat Piscatella, Spider-Man 2 surpassed the launch month dollar sales of its predecessor by a double-digit percentage. It was also ahead of all other titles in terms of physical software dollar sales during October. For the year 2023 to date, Hogwarts Legacy remains the best-selling game in the U.S., followed by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Madden NFL 24.
It remains to be seen if Spider-Man 2 surpasses any of the aforementioned games before the year’s end, especially with the prime holiday season approaching. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III — which was released in November — is also expected to lead the charts despite reviewing poorly.
Elsewhere, PS5 continues to dominate hardware sales. Piscatella revealed that the PS5’s lifetime sales in the U.S. are now tracking ahead of the PS4’s on a time-aligned basis. Meanwhile, rival Xbox Series X|S is surprisingly tracking behind Xbox One.