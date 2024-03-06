Ghost of Tsushima PC Version Release Date Set

Sony announced on Wednesday that the Ghost of Tsushima PC version officially has a release date, with the game’s Director’s Cut arriving later this year.

The Ghost of Tsushima PC version release date has been set for May 16, 2024, when the game will arrive on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Players can preorder the game now and get access to a New Game+ horse, costume, and unique armor dyes to use in the game.

Ghost of Tsushima PC Settings include unlocked frame rates and more

A new announcement on the PlayStation Blog revealed the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will include the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the cooperative online multiplayer mode called Legends. PC features like unlocked frame rates, different graphics settings and presets, and mouse and keyboard functionality will also be added.

As far as graphics go, the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC will also support ultrawide monitor connectivity, with the game optimized for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions, as well as 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups.

The game will also support NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3, allowing for the game to be upscaled into a player’s highest possible resolution.