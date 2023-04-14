Capcom has revealed there is a possibility Exoprimal could get a Dino Crisis crossover as part of the game’s post-launch title updates. Those updates will include collaborations with other Capcom titles, opening the door for plenty of different skins and events.

Exoprimal will get title updates after its release that will include seasonal updates, game collaborations, and new Exosuit variants “that use different equipment for different play styles, like Deadeye with a burst-fire rifle that can also be used as a shotgun.” Dino Crisis would be the most obvious Capcom game crossover, especially as the franchise’s producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi is involved with Exoprimal. However, at the moment Capcom has not confirmed any of the collaborations.

The team also revealed a full feature list that players can expect from the game at launch. This follows concerns from players who felt restricted by the game modes available in the recent open beta. The full list includes:

Missions without direct combat between players where victory is determined by clearing the PvE objectives as fast as possible

Cutscenes and an Analysis Map where players can explore Exoprimal’s story and the mysteries surrounding Leviathan and parallel worlds

Story-related missions in Dino Survival

10-player co-op missions with a variety of objectives and even fiercer dinosaurs

A variety of maps like Dam and Volcanic Base

5-player missions that rotate weekly with global leaderboards for fastest completion time

Equipment called Modules that allow for deeper customization of exosuit capabilities

Exosuit skins, weapon skins, decals, emotes, and other cosmetic options

In-game medals and awards for completing certain challenges, like blocking a certain amount of damage as a Tank suit

The full Exoprimal experience will be available on July 14 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and Microsoft Store.