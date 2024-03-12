Street Fighter 6: Akuma Join the Fight This Spring

Capcom has revealed the Street Fighter 6 Akuma DLC will be coming this Spring for players with the Season Pass, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions of the critically-acclaimed fighting game.

The demonic Akuma joins the Street Fighter 6 roster and rounds out the list of the award-winning fighting game’s Year 1 characters when he hits the streets starting in spring 2024! Players can throw hands with Akuma across all three game modes, including Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. We look forward to sharing much more on Akuma soon. And stay tuned later this year for captivating announcements on Year 2 content and potentially even some fun events coming to the Battle Hub!

You can watch the Street Fighter 6 Akuma teaser below.

Street Fighter 6 Akuma trailer

Akuma has been a popular character ever since his introduction in Super Street Fighter II Turbo. His current design seems to be an evolution of his lion-maned appearance in Street Fighter V.

Street Fighter 6 is a busy place beyond Akuma’s arrival. a Mega Man-themed Fighting Pass is currently in the Street Fighter 6 Battle Hub, with plenty of content and rewards related to everyone’s favorite robot to explore, including this month’s Street Voter event, where players can vote on their favorite Mega Man game.

Capcom also took time to note that the Capcom Cup XI, the epic conclusion for this year’s upcoming Capcom Pro Tour (CPT) season, will once again award a $1 million grand prize to the Grand Finals winner! Good luck to all the competitors from around the world who are ready to test their mettle throughout the CPT 2024 season. Street Fighter League (SFL): Pro-JP 2024 is also welcoming three new teams—Crazy Raccoon, FUKUSHIMA IBUSHIGIN, and Yogibo REJECT—making it the most jam-packed season yet with 12 teams vying for the title. The SFL JP 2024 season starts this July.

Street Fighter 6 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.