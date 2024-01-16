Foamstars is PS Plus Essential Day One February Release

Square Enix has confirmed the release date for Foamstars and announced that it will be a PS Plus Essential day one release in February. The game will come with free updates for the first year of release, although there will also be a premium season pass.

Foamstars will be released on PS5 and PS4 on February 6, 2024, and, as a day one release on PS Plus Essential, those who subscribe to the service will be able to download the online 4v4 foam party shooter until March 4 at no extra cost. From March 5 onwards, the game will cost $29.99 on the PlayStation Store.

The game will get seasonal updates throughout the first year with free cosmetics, playable characters, maps, and game modes. The competitive PvP modes that are available at launch include Smash The Star and Happy Bath Survival, both of which were playable during the open beta. The third mode available at launch is the newly-revealed Rubber Duck Party. In this mode, teams fight for the possession of a rubber duck that starts the match in the center of the stage. Climbing on board the duck sees it advance toward the opposition’s goal.

In addition to PvP modes, there will be Foamstar and Squad PvE Missions, as well as a range of challenges. All game modes will offer XP towards advancing the premium Season Pass, with rewards that include season-specific cosmetics like Character Skins, Digital Stickers, Slide Boards, and Foam Gun Skins.

The premium Season Pass also offers the immediate unlock of Season Pass characters. The game will launch with six characters, while a seventh character, Mel T, will be unlocked through the Season Pass. An eighth character, The Baristador, can be unlocked through completing challenges.

The rest of the PS Plus Essential February 2024 lineup is yet to be announced. For now, players have until February 5 to download the current games, which are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves The World.