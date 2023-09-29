PS5 Exclusive Foamstars Enters Open Beta Today, PS Plus Not Required

Splatoon-like PS5 exclusive Foamstars will enter open beta today, giving players a chance to try out the game for free. Sony and Square Enix have confirmed that a PS Plus subscription is not required to jump into the party online.

Foamstars PS5 open beta details

In case you missed it, Foamstars is a 4v4 party shooter for the PS5 and PS4. However, the open beta is exclusive to the PS5. Players will be able to try out two modes: Smash the Star and Happy Bath Survival. Each will come with eight characters to choose from, with different play styles, specialist weapons, and unique skills.

The open beta will also give PS5 owners a chance to experience console-exclusive features like shooting foam with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Foamstars also supports motion sensor and gyro aiming.

As for when the party will kick off, here are the beta dates and times:

Friday, September 29, 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET – Sunday, October 1, 11:59 p.m. PT / Monday, October 2, 2:59 a.m. ET

Player progress will not carry over to the full game. However, beta participants will be rewarded with an exclusive cosmetic item for the character Soa.

Foamstars will launch in early 2024.