PS Plus Essential Games for January 2024 Revealed

We’re into the last few days of December and that means Sony has announced the three PS Plus Essential January 2024 games. Following an earlier leak from known insider billbil-kun, the company has confirmed that Nobody Saves The World will be one of the games joining PlayStation Plus Essential on January 2, but it isn’t the headlining title.

All the PS Plus Essential January 2024 games

All three games will be available as part of PS Plus Essential from January 2, 2024 until February 5. The three games we’ll be getting in just a few days are:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)

Evil West (PS5, PS4)

Nobody Saves The World (PS5, PS4)

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence and sees Amicia and Hugo try to start a new life far to the south of their homeland, but Hugo’s curse has other ideas. Meanwhile, Evil West sees players step into the role of an agent from a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, who has a wide range of firearms and gadgets as well as a lightning-fueled gauntlet to dispatch the supernatural hordes.

Finally, Nobody Saves The World is a co-op action RPG from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios where an ancient Calamity has woken from its slumber and, as a Nobody, you’ll need to master the art of transforming between more than 15 different forms to save the world from its wrath.

January 2 will also see the introduction of the new PS Plus exclusive Warframe Syrinx Collection, which includes weapons, armor, and items that can be used by new and returning players. The items included in the pack are:

Syrinx Chest Plate

Syrinx Shoulder Plates

Syrinx Leg Plates

Baza Rifle

Cassowar Polearm

Storm Color Palette

Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle

Essential Critical Damage Mod Bundle

2x Orokin Catalysts

170 Platinum

7-Day Affinity Booster

7-Day Credit Booster

For now, players have until January 1 to claim the three games that are currently part of PlayStation Plus Essential. While the games are only available until New Year’s Day, they will remain in your PlayStation Plus library for as long as you maintain a subscription. These games are: