PlayStation Plus Essential Games for December 2023 Revealed

As November comes to a close, the three PlayStation Plus Essential tier games for the month of December 2023 have been revealed by PlayStation.

On the PlayStation Blog, next month’s three PlayStation Plus Essential games were unveiled. The three titles are all quite different from one another, meaning it’ll be another month of fairly varied games. The list is as follows:

Lego 2K Drive (PS4, PS5)

Powerwash Simulator (PS4, PS5)

Sable (PS5)

The three titles will become available through PlayStation Plus on Tuesday, December 5 and will stay that way until Monday, January 1. The post also reveals the official PlayStation Plus Spotify playlist, which will be updated every month with tracks from different games.

Here are more details about this months’ games:

Lego 2K Drive was first released earlier this year and was developed by Visual Concepts. It’s a third-person racing game that allows players to create their own transforming vehicles using one thousand different pieces of Lego. The game has also received DLC in the form of Drive Pass Season 1, which dropped this past June.

PowerWash Simulator was first released last July before coming to PS4 and PS5 this past January. The first-person simulation game has players cleaning a wide variety of different structures and locations using a power washer, then using the money from each job to upgrade their arsenal of washers, nozzles, and more. The game has received crossover DLC that features objects and locations from other franchises, including Final Fantasy VII, SpongeBob SquarePants, and — most recently — Back to the Future.

Sable is an open-world exploration game that originally came out in 2021 before being released on PlayStation 5 last November. Developed by Shedworks and published by Raw Fury, the unique title doesn’t have a straightforward story or combat system, focusing on collection and discovery in the pursuit of learning more about the game’s world and its mysteries.