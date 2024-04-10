PS Plus Game Catalog April 2024 Update Confirms MediEvil & Alone in the Dark PS Classics

PlayStation has unveiled the next additions to the PS Plus Game Catalog and confirmed previous reports of three PS Classics for PlayStation Premium.

The original MediEvil, previously rumored to be joining this month’s lineup, has been confirmed alongside two other PS One games, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare and Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire.

but that’s just the high-end stuff. New games Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: Zau we already knew were coming, but next month, the indie title Animal Well will debut on the service.

Also included are puzzle platform adventure Deliver Us Mars, Construction Simulator and oddball PS5 puzzler Nour: Play With Your Food.

Here’s the full lineup of games coming in the PS Plus Game Catalog April 2024 update.

PS Plus Game Catalog April 2024 Lineup