Tales of Kenzera: Zau is a Late PS Plus Day One Release

Not one to rest on its laurels, Sony has announced another PS Plus Extra and Premium day one release in the form of Tales of Kenzera: Zau. Unlike the earlier announcement of Dave The Diver, this PS5 game will be a later addition to the subscription services, arriving after the mid-month April games.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau will be released on PS Plus Extra and Premium on April 23 as a day-one release. This follows the rest of the new additions a week prior, which will be added on April 16.

This is the third game to be revealed for the PS Plus subscription services this month following today’s announcement of Dave The Diver and the leaked Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire for PS Plus Premium. Unless there are more day-one releases or leaks, the rest of the lineup is unlikely to be announced for another couple of weeks, although we do know about the games leaving PS Plus on the same day.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is a 2.5D story-driven, action-exploration game from Surgent Studios. The titular Zau is a young warrior-shaman from Amandla who wants to ask the God of Death, Kalunga, to bring his Baba back from the dead. The problem is he has to find him first, and that won’t be easy.

Armed with two masks that give him the power of the sun and the moon, Zau battles against the ancestral spirits of Kenzera as he searches for three beings that can help him to find the God of Death. Along the way he’ll learn new Spirit Attacks and find Shaman Shrines to unlock new abilities. Experience from combat and exploration can also be used to purchase new skills for the sun and moon masks.