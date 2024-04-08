Beloved PS1 Classic Possibly Headed to PS Plus Premium in April 2024

It looks like a beloved PS1 game is headed to PS Plus Premium classics lineup for the month of April 2024 along with trophies. A trophy list for MediEvil popped up on the PSN backend and was picked up by sites like PSNProfiles. The list differs from the PS4 remake’s trophy set.

April 2024’s PS Plus Premium classics and PS Plus Extra lineup will be announced soon

The trophy list was picked up for a PS4 version of MediEvil, and since the list is slightly different from the remake’s trophies, we’re assuming this is the PS1 version of the game. MediEvil originally released in 1998.

Sony will officially announce its PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogs for April this week, but thanks to yet another leak, we know that PS1 classic Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire will release on both the PS4 and PS5 on Tuesday, April 16. It’s unclear if MediEvil will get a separate release for the PS5 or not since PSNProfiles only picked up the PS4 trophy list, but the game will be playable via backwards compatibility regardless.

