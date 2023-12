PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning December 18, 2023

Despite being the final week before studios take a break for the holiday season, there are still plenty of brave souls releasing new PS5 and PS4 games during the week beginning December 18, 2023. With indie games making up the vast majority of the titles, the highlight of the week is the remastered arcade fighter The Rumble Fish +.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of December 18 and 24, 2023.

PS5 Games

All I Want for Christmas are Subgames (December 18)

Ven VR Adventure (December 18)

Battle Rockets (December 19)

Loot River (December 19)

R Wheel (December 19)

Truck Simulator Driver USA 2024 (December 19)

Bigfoot’s Journey (December 20)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (December 20)

Ravva and the Phantom Library (December 20)

Rough Justice ’84 (December 20)

Tiger Blade (December 20)

Choo-Choo Charles (December 21)

DETECTIVE – Stella Porta case (December 21)

SokoWinter (December 21)

Three Minutes to Eight (December 21)

Vetrix Worlds (December 21)

Jinshin (December 22)

Mystery Box: Evolution (December 22)

Railbreak (December 22)

Synthetic Lover (December 22)

TRUTH (December 22)

Wild & Adventure Pinball (December 22)

My Life: Farm Vet (December 23)

Winter Games Challenge (December 24)

PS4 Games

Anime RPG: Isekai Journey (December 18)

Battle Rockets (December 19)

Loot River (December 19)

Truck Simulator Driver USA 2024 (December 19)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (December 20)

Ravva and the Phantom Library (December 20)

Rough Justice ’84 (December 20)

Choo-Choo Charles (December 21)

DETECTIVE – Stella Porta case (December 21)

Santa’s World (December 21)

SokoWinter (December 21)

The Rumble Fish + (December 21)

Three Minutes to Eight (December 21)

Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue (December 22)

Jinshin (December 22)

Sherlock Holmes – The Hunt for Moriarty (December 22)

Synthetic Lover (December 22)

TRUTH (December 22)

Wild & Adventure Pinball (December 22)

My Life: Farm Vet (December 23)

Winter Games Challenge (December 24)

There are 24 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 21 new game releases. Arcade fighter The Rumble Fish has returned with new features like online PvP with rollback netcode and training mode playback option. Elsewhere, the narrative-rich roguelike Loot River also makes the jump to PlayStation consoles after releasing on other platforms last year.