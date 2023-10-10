Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Teases Big Announcement

A new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 announcement has been teased, meaning more DLC could be on the way for Bandai Namco‘s seven-year-old game.

The official Dragon Ball Games Twitter account tweeted out art of Super Saiyan Goku and a Time Patroller charging Kamehameha attacks with the Supreme Kai of Time/Chronoa and Future Trunks in the background, surrounded by the Dragon Balls. Little further details about the potential announcement are given, as the tweet simply says “#DBXV2 STAY TUNED…”

You can check out the announcement tweet, which includes the teaser art, below:

What consoles is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 available on?

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. The game first released in back in October of 2016 and served as a sequel to 2015’s Dragon Ball Xenoverse. Since its release, Xenoverse 2 has received extensive post-launch support, with DLC characters from across the franchise being added, alongside different modes and both free and paid additional content.

The most recent DLC, which dropped earlier this year, included Gohan (Beast), Piccolo (Power Awakening), and Orange Piccolo from the 2022 film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It also included new story content, abilities, skills, and more.