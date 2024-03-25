Incoming Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update to Allow 30 FPS Cap on Consoles

Capcom has outlined its upcoming Dragon’s Dogma 2 update for all platforms, which add the option to cap frame rate to 30 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game suffers from performance issues, especially on the PS5, and has been criticized for excessive microtransactions — speaking of which, the patch also addresses complaints about a specific in-game item.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 update patch notes (March 2024)
The item in question is the “Art of Metamorphosis,” which is an extremely rare find in the game. However, Capcom was selling the item as a separate add-on — a move that has been heavily criticized. The incoming update will increase the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” at Pawn Guilds.
Preliminary patch notes are as follows:
All Platforms
- Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.
- Changing the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.
- Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.
- Miscellaneous text display and bug fixes.
Updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Adding the option to switch Motion Blur and Ray Tracing on/off in Options. Note: These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.
- Adding the option to set the Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30 in Options.
Updates for Steam
- Improving quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.
- Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.