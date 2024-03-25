Incoming Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update to Allow 30 FPS Cap on Consoles

Capcom has outlined its upcoming Dragon’s Dogma 2 update for all platforms, which add the option to cap frame rate to 30 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game suffers from performance issues, especially on the PS5, and has been criticized for excessive microtransactions — speaking of which, the patch also addresses complaints about a specific in-game item.

The item in question is the “Art of Metamorphosis,” which is an extremely rare find in the game. However, Capcom was selling the item as a separate add-on — a move that has been heavily criticized. The incoming update will increase the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” at Pawn Guilds.

Preliminary patch notes are as follows:

All Platforms

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display and bug fixes.

Updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Adding the option to switch Motion Blur and Ray Tracing on/off in Options. Note: These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.

Adding the option to set the Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30 in Options.

Updates for Steam

Improving quality when DLSS SUPER RESOLUTION is enabled.

Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.