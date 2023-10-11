Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Trailer & Roadmap Detail Upcoming Content

Further details involving the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC that was teased on Twitter yesterday have been revealed through a trailer and a roadmap.

A roadmap picture for the future of the game was released, which reveals that a “Big Free Update” is coming tomorrow on Thursday, October 12. This free update includes the new event “Festival of Universes,” as well as a new battle mode called Cross Versus and smaller features like an Avatar level cap unlock and the Ultra Instinct Awoken Skill.

After that, further DLC is planned for 2024. Though little detail is given, the content will include an additional scenario, additional playable characters, and “other contents.” PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game are also set to launch in 2024. The last section of the roadmap, which is after 2024 and is labelled “And More,” simply features three question marks, teasing more in the far future.

You can see the roadmap below:

Check out the new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC trailer on YouTube below:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. The game first released in back in October of 2016 and served as a sequel to 2015’s Dragon Ball Xenoverse. Since its release, Xenoverse 2 has received extensive post-launch support, with DLC characters from across the franchise being added, alongside different modes and both free and paid additional content.

What was the most recent Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC?

The most recent DLC, which dropped earlier this year, included Gohan (Beast), Piccolo (Power Awakening), and Orange Piccolo from the 2022 film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It also included new story content, abilities, skills, and more.