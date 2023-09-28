Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Trailer Shows off the Deadly Sukuna

Bandai Namco has released a new Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer for the upcoming anime-based fighting game.

What is shown off in the new Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer?

The trailer gives viewers a look at a few of the main playable characters featured in the game — Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Gojo Satoru, and Ryomen Sukuna. Each character uses a variety of moves from the source material as they knock their opponents across stages and into buildings.

Check out the new Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer on YouTube below:

“Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game,” reads the game’s description. “In this 2 vs. 2 action game, aim for new heights by mastering the ‘Cursed Techniques’ of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and … domain expansion … ?!”

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is set to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It currently has no release date. The game is based on Gege Akutami’s popular manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which first made its debut in Weekly Shōnen Jump in March, 2018.