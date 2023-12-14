Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Trailer Features Gojo Explaining the Mechanics

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer has been uploaded to Bandai Namco Entertainment‘s YouTube channel, featuring Satoru Gojo as he explains the game‘s mechanics.

Throughout the video, Gojo explains the game’s 2v2 battle system, online modes, story mode, and various customization features, including different character costume colors. Fighters from across the roster are also shown battling and recreating iconic scenes from the anime in cutscenes throughout the video.

You can watch the new Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer on YouTube below:

“Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game,” reads the game’s description. “In this 2 vs. 2 action game, aim for new heights by mastering the ‘Cursed Techniques’ of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and … domain expansion … ?!”

What consoles will Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash release on?

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is set to release on Friday, February 2, 2024 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is based on Gege Akutami’s popular manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which first made its debut in Weekly Shōnen Jump in March 2018.