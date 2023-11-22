Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Trailer Introduces Kento Nanami & 2 Others

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer has been released by Bandai Namco Entertainment, showing off Kento Nanami, Mahito, and Eso & Kechizu.

The video gives fans their first look at Kento Nanami and how he uses his Overtime vow and Ratio Technique in the game. It then shows the Special Grade cursed Mahito using a variety of different attacks, including his Self-Embodiment of Perfection domain. Then, the duo Eso and Kechizu can be seen fighting. The pair of Cursed Womb brothers fight together and use their teamwork against Yuji on a highway stage. Finally, more of the two-fighter team interactions are shown, including Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami’s team interaction and Mahito and Jogo’s team move.

Check out the new Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer on YouTube below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is set to release on Friday, February 2, 2024 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is based on Gege Akutami’s popular manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which first made its debut in Weekly Shōnen Jump in March, 2018.

What sort of game is Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash?

“Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game,” reads the game’s description. “In this 2 vs. 2 action game, aim for new heights by mastering the ‘Cursed Techniques’ of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and … domain expansion … ?!”