Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Trailer Brings In Todo & 2 Villains

Bandai Namco Entertainment has released another Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash trailer showing off three more characters from the 3D arena fighting game.

The trailer showcases three new characters: Aoi Todo, Jogo, and Hanami. Todo can be seen using his teleporting Boogie Woogie attack as part of his moveset, while Hanami pulls out its hidden arm to do multiple powerful attacks. Finally, Jogo uses his domain — Coffin of the Iron Mountain — against Gojo as he did in the series. The trailer also gives a brief look at a special 2v2 team character interaction between Yuji Itadori and Todo.

Check out the new Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash on YouTube below:

When does Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash come out?

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is set to release on Friday, February 2, 2024 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is based on Gege Akutami’s popular manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which first made its debut in Weekly Shōnen Jump in March, 2018.

“Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game,” reads the game’s description. “In this 2 vs. 2 action game, aim for new heights by mastering the ‘Cursed Techniques’ of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and … domain expansion … ?!”