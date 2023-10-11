Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

The Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash release date has finally been revealed by Bandai Namco Entertainment in the game‘s newest trailer.

The 3D arena fighter based on the popular anime series is set to release on Friday, February 2, 2024 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

“Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game,” reads the game’s description. “In this 2 vs. 2 action game, aim for new heights by mastering the ‘Cursed Techniques’ of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and … domain expansion … ?!”

The game is based on Gege Akutami's popular manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which first made its debut in Weekly Shōnen Jump in March, 2018.