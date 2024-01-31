Stellar Blade PS5 Release Date Set in New Trailer

During PlayStation’s State of Play on Wednesday, Shift Up’s Stellar Blade release date was revealed in a new trailer. The quick look also dove into what the upcoming action-adventure game is all about.

The Stellar Blade PS5 release date has been set for April 26, 2024, when fans will be able to take to the game’s world and begin exploring. In the new trailer, players are introduced to a handful of new characters, with Shift Up also detailing some of the combat, exploration, and general story set to be found in the game.

Check out the new Stellar Blade trailer below:

What do we know about Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade, previously known as Project Eve, was originally unveiled in 2019, and has been slowly teased ever since.

“Eve and her comrades land on the surface to reclaim the extinct Earth and cross paths with a survivor named Adam,” reads an official synopsis. “Eve is then led by Adam to the last surviving city, Xion, where she meets the elder of the town Orcal. In order to serve her mission to save Earth, Eve develops close relationships with the key members of Xion and contributes to rebuilding the city.”