MOBA Gigantic Makes Surprise Return on PS5 and PS4

Xbox and PC-exclusive MOBA Gigantic closed its doors in 2018 and many thought they would never see the game again. It seems that Gearbox Publishing had other ideas, and the game will be making a surprise return later this year as Gigantic: Rampage Edition, only this time it will be on PS5 and PS4, too.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition will not be free-to-play

The main difference between the old and new versions of the game is that the game is no longer free-to-play. Gigantic: Rampage Edition will be a “premium experience” that releases on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on April 9. This means there won’t be any microtransactions; all content can be unlocked through gameplay or bought with in-game currency earned by playing.

Gigantic features two teams of five players battling it out to kill their enemy’s guardian creature while simultaneously protecting their own from the same fate. The Rampage Edition will bring back 23 heroes, each with their own offensive and defensive capabilities, as well as ultimate abilities. There will also be two new heroes: Roland and Kajir. Customizable hero loadouts will offer hero and weapon skins to suit every playstyle.

The game will launch with three game modes. There’s the original Clash mode and a brand new Rush mode that promises to be a “more accessible, fast-paced and action-packed mode.” Custom matches will then let players pick a map and mode to compete against their friends. As well as the original maps, two new maps — Picaro Bay and Heaven’s Ward — will be introduced. Cross-play will be available between consoles and PC.

New developer Abstraction Games promises a program of free post-launch content that includes a Ranked Mode and new hero skins. Those who want to try the game before it is released can sign up for the closed beta that starts on February 22, but it’s only available on Steam.