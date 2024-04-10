PS5 Listing for Detective Game Shadows of Doubt Emerges

Open-world sci-fi detective game Shadows of Doubt looks to be closing in on a PS5 release.

The game, currently in Early Access on Steam, has shown up on the PS Store, (first spotted by Gematsu), likely hinting it’s set to get its 1.0 launch in the near future.

It’s been well received since its EA launch last April, garnering a ”Very Positive” review average on Steam with nearly 8000 user reviews.

Shadows of Doubt details

Shadows of Doubt is developed by ColePowered Games and published by Fireshine Games. It is an immersive sandbox detective stealth game set in a fully simulated sci-fi noir city of crime and corruption.

The game requires you to think like a private investigator and take on jobs to earn cash on your path to catching a serial killer. If you don’t catch them – they will kill again…

Shadows of Doubt is set in an alternate reality in the hyper-industrialized 1980s. Think like a detective and use a variety of gadgets as a private intelligence investigator, gathering evidence and making money by solving cases, finding and selling information and more.

Play your own way in a fully simulated world with hundreds of citizens. Discover, meet and tail individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment and daily routine, in unique, procedurally-generated cities. Each case has different culprits, clues and experiences for you to test your investigative skills.

Total Freedom

Explore anywhere in the city! Every nook of every trashy bar, every place of work, every seedy hotel room… This dystopia is your oyster. Break into apartments, rifle through secret documents or hack security systems—even a discarded receipt can be the key to cracking a case. Trace the receipt back to an individual location, scour CCTV footage and match the time up to the receipt to find out who it belonged to!

The World Lives On, With or Without You

The entire world is fully simulated. Each citizen has an apartment, job, daily routine, favorite things to do, places to go, and people to interact with. They live out their lives independently, in a world that moves on with or without you— uncover this knowledge and use it to your advantage!

Step into the Boots of a Private Investigator

Become a private investigator in a truly unique detective experience. Think like a detective to solve the cases around you: check call histories, find passwords, read private emails, speak to persons of interest, watch CCTV footage and more to retrieve evidence and build your case. Store information on your investigation board and link evidence together as you piece together the full picture.