Murder on the Spaceship Altair Announced for PS4 & PS5

Developer Orange Game Works has announced the sci-fi murder mystery visual novel game Murder on the Spaceship Altair, with a PS4 & PS5 release on the horizon after a launch on Nintendo Switch next month.

Murder on the Spaceship Altair Details

Mitsue Kaneko, who has worked on numerous mystery ADVs such as the Detective Saburo Jinguji series, Golden Eagle, and Gothic Murder, is in charge of the planning and scenario for the game.

In Murder on the Spaceship Altair, Jupiter‘s fourth moon, Callisto—once the location of humanity’s most advanced research base. One day, “Zion Frontier,” as it was called, was struck by a mysterious explosion.

One year later, the fractured remains of the base have been recovered by a manned ship called “Altair.” Among the remains was a frozen capsule containing the body of genius space engineer Zion Miller, and the android Flem nestled beside the capsule. And then there was Hope, the extraterrestrial life form discovered near Jupiter.

You play as the Master AI of the spaceship Altair and end up partnering with Flem in order to solve the mystery. Issue commands to Flem and investigate the ship. Depending on the command, you may be able to communicate with the crew through physical contact and the like… Interact with the crew through various means and strengthen your relationships.