Helldivers 2 Sales Continue to Rise

While it’s still early in the year, Helldivers 2 may very well go down as the biggest, unexpected hit of 2024. Arrowhead’s co-op third-person shooter continues to grow even after most games lose steam. According to an industry analyst, sales continued to grow even in the game’s third week.

Last month, Circana market research analyst Mat Piscatella revealed that Helldivers 2 sales doubled in the game’s second week. This is rare enough, but Piscatella now says that the game’s sales continued growing in week three.

“Helldivers II US sales went up yet again during its 3rd week in market,” he said on Twitter. “An honest-to-goodness inverse decay curve so far.”

Piscatella emphasized how uncommon this is by stating, “Feel like Steve Irwin sighting a rare bird or something. Rare and amazing, in an Australian accent even.”

Feel like Steve Irwin sighting a rare bird or something. Rare and amazing, in an Australian accent even. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 4, 2024

Game sales typically peak on or shortly after the release day, then fall off relatively quickly. That makes Helldivers 2’s week-to-week growth exceptional. While sales will, of course, taper off eventually, it helps demonstrate the power that positive word-of-mouth can have.

It’s almost unbelievable how successful Helldivers 2 has been so far. The first game was successful enough, earning positive reviews and winning Action Game of the Year at the 2016 DICE Awards. However, the new game blew its predecessor out of the water, becoming an unexpected viral hit for Arrowhead and Sony. Arrowhead hasn’t revealed the total number of copies sold so far. However, CEO Johan Pilestedt revealed that Helldivers 2 sold over 1 million units in its first four days.